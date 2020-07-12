Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's Son's Death Has Social Media Mourning
Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, died by apparent suicide on Sunday. He was 27 years old. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. The grandson of Elvis Presley, Keough lived a relatively quiet life away from the spotlight while avoiding performance industries.
When social media users heard the news of Keough's death, they began to mourn. Some called his death tragic while others commented on his age. They said that 27 is "much too young" for someone to die and mentioned how similar he looked to Elvis Presley. Many others on social media, blamed 2020 for the continuing tragic incidents that marred the first seven months.
If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.
Too young. RIP young man.
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide https://t.co/KJsfMdzzxn— Gary Diggs (@jeep1616) July 12, 2020
prevnext
Come on now, 2020!!! I’m in tears. This year is just too much to handle. I’m so sick of this year. Benjamin looked so much like Elvis too. Poor Lisa Marie. My heart breaks for her 😔😔😔 #benjaminkeough #ElvisPresley https://t.co/Ie1Cqd9IqE— Shana Mangatal (@ImShanaMangatal) July 12, 2020
So sorry for the parents. Prayers.— BrushPopper (@OneBrushpopper) July 12, 2020
prevnext
How heartbreaking and very tragic 🙏— Maxine Baxter (@MaxineMaxbax2) July 12, 2020
Praying for the family. Very sad and tragic.— strongvoice (@strongvoice) July 12, 2020
prevnext
My heart goes out to her and her family. What a tragedy.— gloingod (@gloingod2) July 12, 2020
Omg, what an awful shame. God bless him and Lisa Marie. She has had such heartbreak. This is going to break her heart more than anything. My god. I’m so sad. ❤️— 🌸🌙🌚 cleocatra of neferland 🌚🌙🌸 (@cleopatrakitty2) July 12, 2020
prevnext
So very sad. God bless his family.— BamaGirlAnn (@AnnNabors4) July 12, 2020
What?!?! 😢 No, no no! So incredibly sad. You think people have it all, but they're mostly the loneliest. RIP Ben.— Alessi (@Alessi75126374) July 12, 2020
prevnext
This is terrible. May God keep watch over this family. Rest in eternal peace. 😔— P8triot75 🇺🇸💫 (@p8triot75) July 12, 2020
Sucicide is a permanent solution to temporary problems. Suicicde is the number one killer of men in the UK under 50, it has robbed us of a beautiful boy, Benjamin Keough. #Elvis’s only grandson. His mother will be broken. This is a tragedy.#benjaminkeough #mj #lmp pic.twitter.com/Qn37y8Wgo0— 🌸🌙🌚 cleocatra of neferland 🌚🌙🌸 (@cleopatrakitty2) July 12, 2020
prevnext
Benjamin Keough's death is heartbreaking. My thoughts are with Lisa Marie and the Presley family.— Melanie Usher (@mjgal) July 12, 2020
Don't tell me the Presley family ain't cursed. 😳😖
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide https://t.co/NGjmmmPFmh— Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot (@oucrimsongirl) July 12, 2020
prevnext
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide via @TMZ I am so sorry about this. Breaks my heart when the young ones go. Much love to you Priscilla..🌹 https://t.co/uOWi225WVy— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) July 12, 2020
Wow. 😢
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide https://t.co/jv4IaBKSVh via @TMZ— MsPanda007🐼 (@MsPanda007) July 12, 2020
prev
Oh, so sad. Poor kid ... 😭
Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Dead at 27 from Apparent Suicide https://t.co/T04ATEQpv7— #PRESIDENTJOEBIDEN (@EmaCornaCopia) July 12, 2020