Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley's Son's Death Has Social Media Mourning

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley, died by apparent suicide on Sunday. He was 27 years old. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Calabasas, California. The grandson of Elvis Presley, Keough lived a relatively quiet life away from the spotlight while avoiding performance industries.

When social media users heard the news of Keough's death, they began to mourn. Some called his death tragic while others commented on his age. They said that 27 is "much too young" for someone to die and mentioned how similar he looked to Elvis Presley. Many others on social media, blamed 2020 for the continuing tragic incidents that marred the first seven months.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.