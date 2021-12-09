Rebel Wilson Reveals Team’s Upsetting Reaction to Her Weight Loss

Over the past two years, Rebel Wilson has undergone a 77-pound weight loss, and the Pitch Perfect actress admitted in a recent interview that her creative team was worried how her new body would affect her career. Wilson explained in a new interview with BBC Breakfast that she received “a lot of pushback” about this lifestyle change.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this Year of Health. I feel like I’m really going to physically transform and change my life,’” Wilson said. “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you want to do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wilson also made it clear that while she is in favor of body positivity, she knew her own eating habits were unhealthy. “I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing [were] not healthy. I did not need a tub of ice cream every night,” the Isn’t It Romantic? star admitted. “That was me numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”

Wilson, 41, also opened up about her desire. to have children and her fertility struggles. “I’m still trying on the fertility journey, even though it is emotional and you get hopeful and then your hopes are dashed. So I feel for any woman going through it,” Wilson said. “I was the classic example of a career woman who went out into the world, didn’t even think about kids, and then suddenly in your mid-30s is like, ‘Oh, hang on, do I want that as an option? And then if I do, what do I need to do?’”

“It would be great if I had my own children, but I don’t know whether that’s going to happen, so I’m trying not to have any expectations set on an outcome,” Wilson continued. “Just that I’m the healthiest I can be. I’m going to try and what will happen will happen.”

This isn’t the first time that Wilson has opened up about her weight. According to Wilson, losing weight didn’t change her self-perception that much, it did affect how people treated her. “It’s interesting … I liked to think I looked good at all sizes and stuff, and I’ve always been quite confident, so it’s not like I wasn’t confident and now I’m super confident. I think what’s been really interesting is how other people treat you,” Wilson told The Morning Crew in January. “Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. Now that I’m in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.”