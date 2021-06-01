Rebel Wilson Returns to High School With Alicia Silverstone in New High School Comedy 'Senior Year'

✖

Rebel Wilson is returning to High School with Alicia Silverstone in a brand new comedy titled Senior Year. According to Deadline, the film is about a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma to find that she is much older and life is not the same as it was when she was in high school. She decides to head back to her old stomping grounds in an attempt to reclaim her former glory.

In addition to Silverstone and Wilson, the Paramount Players film will also co-star Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Angourie Rice (Mare of Easttown), Sam Richardson (Veep), Zoë Chao (Downhill), Mary Holland (Happiest Season) and SNL alum Chris Parnell. Senior Year is being scripted by Brandon Scott Jones (Isn't It Romantic), and is based on a spec from Andrew Knauer and Arthur Pielli. Alex Hardcastle (Grace and Frankie) is set to direct, and the film is being produced by Wilson, along with Todd Garner, Tim Bourne, and Chris Bender.

Senior Year finds Silverstone returning to her high school movies roots more than 25 years after being part of the most iconic high school comedy of all time, Clueless. In 2020, the actress spoke with Vogue about the film's legacy, and shared some behind-the-scenes details. Speaking about how much of her character, Cher Horowitz, that director Amy Heckerling allowed her to contribute to, Silverstone explained, "Amy allowed me to do whatever. She was the type of director, and these are the best directors, who hire the person they think is right for the job and just let them fly."

Silverstone went on to share where she drew inspiration from in order to portray Cher, a wealthy young Californian socialite, explaining that she knew people who reminded her of the character. "There were some girls in my life who were extremely materialistic," the actress said. "I grew up with a mom who was so practical and absolutely loathed extravagance. She had a real distaste for materialism and all that came with that kind of behavior, so I would notice that quality in people I grew up with."

Silverstone continued, "I can think of some specific girls in my life who were really mean and materialistic. Just really b—y girls. I wasn't trying to be like them because I didn't think Cher was like that, but there were moments where Cher could be that when she’d walk through the hallways judging everybody."