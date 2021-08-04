Rebel Wilson Recreates Classic Britney Spears Music Video

✖

Rebel Wilson is channeling her inner Britney Spears! The actress, 41, recreated the pop star's iconic look from her 1999 music video for "(You Drive Me) Crazy," rocking her own version of Spears' green top and black pants while sitting backward on a chair in the stylized cafeteria set. "My life is CRAZY right now," Wilson wrote with a winky emoji over the weekend. "ps [love] you Britney."

Wilson's post was part of a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Netflix comedy, Senior Year, scheduled to be released in 2022. The film also stars Alicia Silverstone, Angourie Rice, Sam Richardson, Justin Hartley, Zoe Chao, Mary Holland and Chris Parnell, and follows Wilson as a "37-year-old woman [who] wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to the high school where she was once a popular cheerleader," according to IMDb.

Wilson also channeled Spears' waitress costume in another TikTok from filming, writing in the caption, "Can you tell that I'm the biggest Britney fan! And so in my new movie Senior Year my character LOVES her and we use her as inspo for our cheer squad." When a fan commented on another set video, "Why are you so hot, Rebel Wilson?" the comedian quipped in response, "I just am. That's why I get paid the big bucks."

Wilson has been all about her fitness over the past year, telling PEOPLE earlier this year she didn't "focus too much" on the numbers, as her goal was "never to be skinny." The Pitch Perfect star noted, "I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal." In November 2020, Wilson said she was able to hit her goal of about 165 lbs. with one month left in her "Year of Health." She told her followers back in May 2020, "I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...But good times are coming your way!"