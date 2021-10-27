Rebel Wilson Speaks out on Her Dramatic 77-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson is “proud” of “improving [her] life for the better” after losing about 77 pounds. The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, opened up about her “year of health” during Australia’s Sunrise morning show Tuesday, explaining that she was initially inspired by her desire to get pregnant, but continued as she saw positive benefits in many aspects of her health.

“It’s changed dramatically I think,” she said. “I was going through a fertility journey, and it was better if I was healthier, and I kind of wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating. Last year I did a huge transformation, lost about 35 kilos (77 pounds) I think. It’s been really good.”

Wilson’s doctor also noticed the changes she was making. “I went to the doctor’s and got my yearly checkup last week, and he’s like, ‘Oh my God, all your labs and your bloodwork is like the best it’s ever been and you know, it’s just kind of remarkable,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year even though now I’m back to work filming movies.”

Working on set filming the movie The Almond and the Seahorse and the Netflix cheerleading comedy Senior Year, Wilson was quick to notice a difference in her body. While her feet used to get “really sore” by the end of a day of filming to the point she would have to put them up on a couch, Wilson said, “Now I don’t have that kind of thing happening.”

Living a jet setter’s lifestyle has been “much easier to deal with” over the past year, she continued, as her jet lag has been a lot less intense. “I guess I didn’t know I had a lot of inflammation in my body and stuff, but I didn’t really realize because that was just my every day,” she explained.

Wilson has been chronicling her weight loss journey on Instagram, writing just last month in a message to her followers, “It’s never too late to improve yourself – to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony. For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You’re worth it.”