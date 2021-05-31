Rebel Wilson Sports Curve-Hugging Swimsuit in Sunny, New Photo

✖

Rebel Wilson is enjoying Memorial Day weekend in style. According to PEOPLE, Wilson traveled to Palm Beach, Florida to hand out the trophy for the first-annual World Polo Pride event. During her travels, the actor got to spend some time at the beach, an excursion that she chronicled on Instagram.

Wilson showed off her figure while posing at the beach. In the snap, the Pitch Perfect star can be seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit, a blue hat, sunglasses, and Givenchy slides. Based on her caption, it seems as though the actor is really enjoying her trip to Florida, as she even quipped that she wants to move to the state. She wrote alongside her gorgeous snap, "Pal Beach-ing [island emoji] I think I wanna move to Florida now." In addition to having some fun on the beach, it seems as though Wilson also had a blast at the World Polo Pride event.

On Instagram, Wilson posted photos from her time at the event, during which she was a "trophy girl." She wrote that she "LOVED" her role at the event, which took place over Memorial Day weekend. The Bridesmaids star wrote, "Thank you to Marc and @melissaganzi for hosting such a fun event promoting inclusivity and celebrating pride. You guys are true leaders." She went on to congratulate the team that took home the trophy and gave a "shout out" to "everyone involved for putting on such a positive forward-thinking equality party."

Wilson's latest swimsuit photo comes amid the actor's weight loss journey, which she has been very open about. This past February during the panel for Pooch Perfect at the Television Critics Association event, Wilson opened up about that journey, per PEOPLE. She explained that she lost 60 pounds over the past year. Although, she did stress that her weight loss journey was never about losing a certain amount of weight. Instead, it was more about being healthy and happy in her own skin.

"My goal was never to be skinny," Wilson said. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal." She added, "I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves. That doesn't necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes."