Rebel Wilson Reveals She Was Banned From Disneyland for 30 Days

Rebel Wilson learned firsthand how strict Disneyland's rules are when she managed to break one – earning her a 30-day ban from the iconic theme park. The Pitch Perfect actress revealed she was suspended from Disneyland after taking a selfie somewhere she shouldn't have during a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj

"I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland," Wilson revealed with a laugh. Although she didn't explain what she meant by "secret bathroom," the Senior Year star revealed she did get a phone call about her ill-gotten selfie. "I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you're away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine,'" she recalled.

The ban didn't scare Wilson away from sharing some other insider Disney details, however, including that there are "gangs of adults, and these cool names like the White Rabbits and the Children of Thanos, Coco Locos." She claimed, "They wear matching vests and walk around and do gang stuff around Disneyland. One of the initiations was you had to steal the apple from the Snow White ride, and the apple kept getting stolen so many times they had to make it a hologram." The actress added sneakily, "But don't ask me how I know about Disneyland gangs, because I will not say."

Wilson's love for Disneyland played into why she decided to pop the question to her fianceé, Ramona Agruma, in the Happiest Place on Earth last month. The Bridesmaids star told Drew Barrymore earlier this week on her daytime talk show that she did make sure to call Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose inside Disneyland before pulling the trigger.

"He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,'" Wilson recalled. "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic." Wilson and Agruma made their relationship public in June, and since then, the actress has gone on to welcome 3-month-old daughter Royce via a surrogate.