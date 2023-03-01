Rebel Wilson Called Disney CEO for Permission to Propose at Disneyland

Rebel Wilson is sharing everything that went into making the perfect proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agruma happen. The Pitch Perfect star opened up about how she pulled off popping the question at Disneyland last month in an Entertainment Tonight sneak peek of her appearance Thursday on The Drew Barrymore Show, telling host Drew Barrymore about a very special call she made to Disney CEO Bob Iger for permission to propose inside the park.

"He's the big, big boss and I thought, 'Well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland,'" Wilson shared. "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in and, you know, I had a violinist playing like Disney classics, and it was very, really romantic."

Once the call was made, Wilson admitted she wasn't actually sure what to do when the time came to propose. "She said yes. And I was like, 'Do I get down on one knee? What do I do?' And I was like, 'I may as well,' so I got down on one knee," the Senior Year star recalled. "And then she was like, 'What are you doing?' And goes, "Well, you can't be the only one on your knee,' so she got down as well."

The moment was only slightly overwhelming. "It was just beautiful and she said yes and then I was like, 'OK, great!' And then I was so overwhelmed that afterwards we went on a ride, this new ride they had, and I kind of collapsed afterwards," the Bridesmaids actress remembered. "Because I'd never been engaged before, or proposed to, or proposed. So it was such a huge thing in my life. ...I literally collapsed on the floor for five minutes. And then I go, 'OK, I'm good. Let's get churros and move on.'"

Wilson and Agruma went public with their relationship in June, and have since been co-parenting Wilson's 3-month-old daughter Royce, whom she welcomed via a surrogate. The happy couple announced their engagement on Feb. 19 on Instagram, sharing photos of the stunning moment. "We said YES!" the Australian actress captioned the post. "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"