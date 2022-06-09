Rebel Wilson Reveals New Relationship With 'Disney Princess'

✖

Rebel Wilson has a new person in her life. On Thursday, the Senior Year star went to Instagram to post a photo of her and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. And in the caption, Wilson wrote "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

A source told PEOPLE that "Rebel's in an amazing place and I've never seen her happier." Wilson, 42, previously dated Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. In Feb. 2021, PEOPLE reported that the couple broke up just four months after announcing their relationship on Instagram.

In May, Wilson spoke to PEOPLE about meeting her new partner. "We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

"I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship," added Wilson. "There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn't have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

Wilson also told PEOPLE that she is a late bloomer when it comes to her personal life. "It's not an exaggeration to say no one was really interested in dating me, especially in my 20s," she said. "I had a snaggle tooth. I was a catch if people really got to know me, but there was nobody really interested. But in a way that allowed me to not only have this amazing career and come up out of Australia, out of nowhere and get two degrees and then come to America and crush it."

Things have been going well for Wilson recently. Along with being a new relationship, Wilson's film Senior Year became the No. 1 movie on Netflix when it was released. Senior Year was her first film since having four movies released in 2019, and she is set to star in a new film called The Almond and the Seahorse.