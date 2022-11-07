Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Royce Lillian

Actress Rebel Wilson is a mom! On Monday, the comedian announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child via surrogate. She is now the proud mother of a baby girl named Royce Lillian.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making... but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly...much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," Wilson concluded with three heart emojis. She got an outpouring of love and congratulations from her friends and fans, including a top comment from Alison Brie reading: "Congratulations!!" Taika Waititi added: "yes Rebz, congrats xx," while Lindsey Vonn wrote: "So so happy for you mama."

Wilson's post made no mention of a co-parent, but she did recently reveal that she is in a romantic relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The two went public back in June, with Wilson joking: "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Wilson had previously told an interviewer from PEOPLE that her dream of having children was the biggest motivator for her extreme weight loss in 2020. She said that a doctor advised her to get her own health on track before trying anything, including in vitro fertilization. She said: "It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

At the time, Wilson also hinted that she did not feel she needed a co-parent to reach this goal. She said: "I would love to have a family. I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens."

Wilson shared one other photo on her Instagram Story which was apparently taken during some kind of baby-related festivities. Other than that, she has posted just one photo of baby Royce. Fans are eager to see her take on this next chapter in her life.