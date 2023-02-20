Rebel Wilson Announces Engagement to Girlfriend

Rebel Wilson announced she is engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Wilson revealed the news via an Instagram post on Sunday, nearly a year after the two confirmed their relationship. "We said YES! . Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!" she captioned the post. Among the two photos the Pitch Perfect star shared, the first features the engagement ring as they kiss, while the other shows them in front of Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle. The announcement featured Wilson and Agruma wearing matching pink and white sweaters with a photo of Agruma's Tiffany & Co. ring. The location corresponds to what Wilson said in June when she announced her relationship with the Lemon Ve Limon founder and owner. During that time, she told her fans she was "searching for a Disney Prince" but realized she really needed a Disney Princess.

In the months leading up to their official announcement, Wilson and Agruma were frequently seen together. According to Wilson, she was introduced to Agruma by a friend, though she did not specify who it was. However, Wilson assured everyone that she felt different due to her emotionally healthy relationship. Prior to making their relationship public, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party and Los Angeles Rams game together. Los Angeles-based designer Agruma is also known for her clothing company and launched the luxury jewelry collection, DeLys in 2013. Her Twitter bio currently describes her as the creative director for the brand. Moreover, Agruma represents the luxury jewelry brand Bee Goddess as its brand ambassador. Using her experience in business, she and Wilson founded R&R Club, a clothing brand. "Rebel and I created some super limited, comfy and pretty hoodies and sweats for this Holiday season!" she wrote on the Instagram account of the loungewear brand.

Traveling together and to different places and countries is also a priority for them, despite their busy schedules. In fact, Agruma and Wilson had already begun working together to raise the actress' child even before they said "yes." Wilson welcomed a daughter, Royce Lillian, via surrogate in November 2022. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Wilson wrote in an Instagram post. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."