Rebel Wilson Responds After Being Accused of 'Fatphobia' for Not Including Plus Sizes in Her Clothing Brand

Rebel Wilson announced her plans to expand the size range of her new loungewear label, R&R Club, after being called out on social media for its lack of inclusivity. The actress, who first gained fame as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect, was accused of "fatphobia" after social media users noticed that the $179 hoodies and $149 sweatpants for her brand were only offered in sizes XS through XL.

Critics were quick to accuse Wilson of alienating the plus-size community she was proudly a part of for most of her career before embarking on her "year of health" in early 2020 and dropping around 80 pounds. Tuesday, the Senior Year star took to her Instagram Story to respond to the backlash, noting that she and girlfriend Ramona Agruma "are experimenting with this limited capsule collection of only two pieces in limited sizes."

If they sell well, the two "are planning on doing more colours and sizes," Wilson noted. She then asked followers to weigh in on what colors and sizes they would be "interested in for sweats," signifying the possibility of a more inclusive sizing range in the future. The Bridesmaid star didn't address the backlash directly but was the subject of many critical TikToks and tweets following the launch of R&R Club.

On TikTok, user Destiny Ann said, "I don't understand how someone who is plus size for the majority of her career and the majority of her life – someone who knows hard it is to be fat, to shop for clothing and actually find it in your size – I don't understand how someone with that background, that knowledge, can release a brand that only goes up to an XL." The TikTok creator went on to call limited sizing from Wilson "so disheartening."

Before launching R&R Club, Wilson did work with the plus-size fashion brand Torrid in creating a size-inclusive line, Rebel Wilson x Angels, in late 2016. But the Australian actress has also been criticized for her comments about her size in the past. In 2016, Wilson sparked anger after saying she thought being "fatter" would get her "more laughs."

"I was like, 'Oh. That girl's getting a lot of laughs, a lot easier than me. What is it?' Because I don't think there's much difference in talent. And I remember distinctly thinking, 'I think it's because she's fatter,'" she told The Telegraph. "And then, I don't know if it was mega-conscious, but I thought, 'How can I get more laughs? Maybe if I was a bit fatter...' And then suddenly I was fatter, and doing comedy."