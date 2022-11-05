Rebel Wilson Responds to Reports She's Engaged to Ramona Aruma

Rebel Wilson is denying reports that she and her partner Ramona Agruma are engaged. In a video the Pitch Perfect star shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 5, the 42-year-old actress and Agruma were seen while taking a trip to Disneyland. They posed in front of Sleeping Beauty's iconic castle. She added the text: "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!" A previous report from Page Six noted that congrats were in order. Per the report, the two were prepping a wedding after just seven months of dating. The engagement reportedly was made public to friends and family during the Casamigos Halloween party. "They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," an insider told the outlet.

At the time of the report, Agruma and Wilson were both reportedly wearing diamond bling on their ring fingers. They were said to have gotten engaged weeks ago. The pair went public earlier this year. She has a fashion line, Lemon Ve Lemon. Her most popular item is her sustainable $200 hoodies. She and Wilson just launched their own line, R&R Club.

Over the summer, Wilson posted to Instagram for the first time about their relationship, writing, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince…but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." It's Wilson's first public same-sex relationship.

Since making their relationship Instagram official, the pair have been on a world tour traveling. They've chronicled their trips to Italy, Iceland, and Turkey.

Wilson previously dated Budweiser heir and Napp's Dairy Free Ice Cream founder Jacob Busch. They split in February of 2021 after nearly a year together. After their split, she tried to date around, telling PEOPLE Magazine: "I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer' — I heard about it in rap songs — and I was like, 'This sounds fun' "[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally," admitting that while she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time."