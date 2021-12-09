Rebel Wilson Admits Her Team Was Hesitant About Dramatic Weight Loss Efforts

Rebel Wilson is opening up about the “pushback” she received from her team when it came to her “year of health,” in which she lost about 77 lbs. The Pitch Perfect actress, 41, opened up about her decision to change her eating and exercise habits in a new interview with BBC News, revealing that even the people working with her didn’t want her to change her physicality after rising to fame in roles such as “Fat Amy.”

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team – actually – here in Hollywood, when I said, ‘I’m gonna do this year of health, I really feel like I’m gonna physically transform and change my life,’” she said, “And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

Wilson said she was “very confident being bigger” and had a lot of self-love for herself from the start, but knew some of her habits in life were “not healthy.” The Bridesmaids star explained, “Even though I was still very confident being bigger and loved myself – would rock a red carpet being double the size and triple the weight of other actresses – I still felt confident in that. But I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing was not healthy.”

As an example, Wilson said she was eating a “tub of ice cream every night,” which she said was “numbing emotions using food.” The actress explained, “I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform almost every day. And that pressure and that internal stress to be able to perform like that.”

As she began to lose weight, Wilson said she was unnerved by the amount of attention her physical changes were attracting. “It’s fascinating,” she said. “Why are people so obsessed with women, in particular, about their looks? I know what it’s like to be a woman who is essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever. It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”