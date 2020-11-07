Rebel Wilson Nears Weight Loss Goal in Photo With Sports Bra

✖

Rebel Wilson continued to chronicle her weight loss journey on Instagram, and she is just six pounds away from her goal weight. On Friday, she shared another new photo showing off her transformation in a sports bra after a beach run in Mexico. Wilson, 40, is in the middle of her "Year of Health," telling fans she hopes to get down to 165 pounds by the end of 2020.

"What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run)," Wilson wrote alongside the new photo. The picture shows her standing against a railing with a beautiful beach view behind her. Wilson wore black pants and a sports bra, with a pink had and sandals. Earlier this week, Wilson shared several photos highlighting her activities in Mexico, including horseback riding and using an ATV. On Tuesday, she shared a photo with her sister, Annachi Wilson, with the two wearing matching one-piece green swimsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Nov 6, 2020 at 6:27am PST

The Pitch Perfect star last shared a detailed update on her "Year of Health" on Oct. 4, when she said she is only 3 kg, or six pounds, shy of her goal. "This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6 am) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’)," Wilson wrote. "But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!"

Wilson told fans about her weight loss goals in May, assuring them no matter what they have to do to reach their goals, it is worth it. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress," Wilson wrote at the time. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career-wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year." Her two goals require "daily efforts" and "constant setbacks," but she assured fans she is working hard. In August, Wilson said she was 18 pounds from her goal weight and thanked fans for their support.

In September, Wilson walked the red carpet at the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco with her rumored boyfriend, Jacob Busch. Wilson put any rumors to rest with an Instagram video of the two floating in a pool in Mexico on Oct. 11. She captioned the photo with just two emojis, a sun and a taco.