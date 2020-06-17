Rebel Wilson Shows off Her Weight Loss Progress, Shares Goal Number

Rebel Wilson isn't letting quarantine be her excuse not to lose weight. In a series of recent photos she shared with fans online, the Pitch Perfect actress is looking gorgeous as she showed off her progress. Previously, she mentioned that by the end of 2020, she wants to weigh 165 pounds.

In the photos, Wilson's rocking a gorgeous, bright blue v-neck dress as her blonde locks were curled. She noted in her caption that she was getting ready to do press for her upcoming film LOL. "Press for LOL Australia coming globally June 19 only on Amazon Prime Video," she wrote using a series of emojies throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jun 15, 2020 at 10:19pm PDT

On May 25, the 40-year-old got candid with her fans on her goals as she even encouraged her online followers to follow suit with their goals as well. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you fell like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." she wrote alongside a photo of her crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs — but I'm working hard x."

During quarantine, Wilson's been showing more of a sexier side than what most are use to seeing in her films as she's become a fan-favorite in comedies and romantic comedies. Last month, she also took a series of photos showing off her Victoria's Secret-like poses in her home. Her fans immediately took to the comment section to show their love and support for the beautiful actress.

During filming for the recent movie CATS, Wilson got a little head start after revealing that she lost nearly 10 pounds due to the hot temperatures and cardio involved with her scenes. "I lost 8 pounds shooting my number, in four days," she told Entertainment Tonight according to PEOPLE. "One, because there's a lot of physicalities [...] but also, they heated up the set very high, to almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit, so that we could never cool down."