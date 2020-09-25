Rebel Wilson Makes Red Carpet Debut With Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Is Rebel Wilson officially off the market? We thinks so! The talented actress recently walked the red carpet alongside a man named Jacob Busch who is rumored to be her new boyfriend. The two were seen posing together at the Monte-Carlo Gala Planetary Health in Monaco on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old posted a few photos to Instagram that seemingly made things social media official. The pair took a photo in front of a helicopter along with a few others, making fans guess whether the two are an official item or not. According to Entertainment Tonight, she wasn't the only one posting photos of them online. While she took to her Instagram stories, apparently so did he, the next morning. Showing off a photo of the pair cuddling while Busch was shirtless, he captioned it, "C'est bon."

(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Getty)

Since early May, Wilson has been opening up with fans about her weight loss journey. Since then, she's been posing in stunning outfits as she shares her progress with followers. On May 25, she got candid with everyone and encouraged her fans to follow their goals and achieve them no matter how challenging it may be. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress," she wrote alongside a photo of her crawling.

She continued to encourage everyone by reminding them there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year?" She then revealed her personal goals with everyone saying, "I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs — but I'm working hard x."

Wilson is notoriously hilarious in all of the films she stars in, even bringing her comedic personality off the screen and onto social media. However, in these last few months, fans are starting to see a more serious side and they're not mad about it. In fact, Wilson has received a lot of praise and support from her followers so far.