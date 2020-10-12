Rebel Wilson Sizzles in New Swimsuit Photos With Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson had some fun in the sun recently alongside her rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch. According to Entertainment Tonight, both Wilson and Busch showed off their swimwear looks in an Instagram post that featured a look into their Mexican getaway. As the publication noted, this post comes amidst Wilson's "year of health," which she has been chronicling on social media for her fans to follow along with.

Wilson posted several photos and videos from the pair's getaway. She first posted a photo of herself donning a black swimsuit along with a colorful cover-up, a snap which she captioned with several vacation-adjacent emojis. The Pitch Perfect star also posted a photo of herself bursting out of the water, putting her own "individual synchronized swimming" skills on display. Of course, she published a couple of posts featuring herself and her rumored beau. In one post, the pair could be seen lounging at a pool amidst an incredibly picturesque Mexican location. The rumored lovebirds also posed for a sweet photo together on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, which Wilson captioned with, "Hot & Spicy."

As seen in all of Wilson's recent Instagram snaps, the actor is sporting a very fit figure as she continues on her "year of health" journey. Earlier in October, Wilson noted that she is six and a half pounds away from her goal weight of 165 pounds. At the beginning of this year, the Cats star first opened up about the "positive changes" that she wanted to make to her lifestyle. She also noted that others can engage in their own "year of health" on their own terms, of course. "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote at the time. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

She once again got candid about her weight loss goals in May. At the time, she gave an update on how her own health journey was going and encouraged others to stay on track with their own goals. "Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." she wrote alongside a photo of her crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career-wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks — but I'm working hard x."