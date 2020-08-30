Rebel Wilson Is 18 Pounds Away From Her 'Year of Health' Goal Amid Dramatic Transformation

✖

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson shared another update on her "year of health" goals on Instagram Friday. She is now 18 pounds away from her weight loss goal and thanked fans for their ongoing support. The Australian star, 40, previously told fans she hopes to get down to 75 kilograms — or 165 pounds by the end of 2020.

"Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," Wilson wrote, alongside two new photos of herself outside her home. "8kg's to go until I hit my goal - hopefully, I can do it by the end of the year." Earlier in the week, Wilson shared another photo from the shoot to tell fans she was helping the School of St. Jude in Arusha, Tanzania raise money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Aug 28, 2020 at 7:18am PDT

Wilson's fans and her Pitch Perfect co-stars were so happy to see her new photos. "Rebs! [fire emojis]," Brittany Snow wrote, while their other co-star, Anna Camp added three heart emojis. One fan praised Wilson for not focusing her "year of health" on just weight loss. "Love how you labeled it "Health journey" and not just weight loss! It's so much more than that [heart] you look amazing," the fan wrote.

Wilson first opened up about her weight loss goals in May, telling fans it is "worth it" to reach for any goal even if it isn't easy. "Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way," she wrote at the time, reports PEOPLE. She later explained, "I’ll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career-wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year."

Wilson's weight loss journey has its roots in Cats. The Jojo Rabbit star told Entertainment Tonight she lost eight pounds in the four days it took to film her song. The choreography was physically demanding and the set was heated up to 100 degrees. "These people are like, the best dancers in the whole world, so they can't cool their muscles down or they could get an injury and they'd be out of the film," Wilson said in December. "So they'd heat up the set like a sauna so we would never cool down, but made it pretty uncomfortable."