Rebel Wilson Rocks Hot Pink Gown Following 60-Pound Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is flaunting her figure following her 61-pound weight loss. On Tuesday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared a video of herself rocking a hot pink, figure-hugging Badgley Mischka gown during a recent photoshoot. The stunning gown featured a knee-high slit, plunging neckline, and puff sleeves, with Wilson's hair styled in loose waves. She paired the ensemble with matching pink satin heels.

As fans sounded off in the comments, dubbing the actress a "bombshell" and "gorgeous," Wilson shared even more behind-the-scenes snaps to her Instagram Story. In one image, which can be seen on Entertainment Tonight, she posed next to a black wall with the word "Sydney" painted in white. She also assured her followers the photoshoot was "COVID safe," sharing a mirror selfie of herself wearing a face shield.

The photoshoot followed Wilson's "Year of Health," which she kicked off in 2020 with the goal of a dramatic weight loss. At the start of the year, she had shared some of her goals with fans, explaining that she was making an effort to make "positive changes" and later revealing that she was trying to reach a weight of 165 pounds. Over the course of the year, Wilson shared her workouts on Instagram with her followers, where she also offered motivational messages for others attempting to reach similar goals in 2020. The 40-year-old actress, who previously told PEOPLE that she was "probably eating 3,000 calories most days" before beginning her "Year of Health," excitedly announced in November she had officially reached her weight loss goal "with one month to spare!"

In early December, Wilson opened up about her weight loss experience with fans during an Instagram Live, revealing that her health journey wasn't "about a number on the scale." Wilson said she was instead trying "to improve my overall health and to improve my whole lifestyle to make me a happier, healthier person." She said "the goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size," explaining that she "put a goal weight because I needed some tangible thing... But I am really glad that I did it because I think it was time. I've been overweight for about 20 years." Wilson said she now plans to "go into a maintenance phase."