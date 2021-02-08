Rebel Wilson Showcases Weight-Loss Transformation in Meghan Markle's Dress on NFL Honors Red Carpet

✖

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson showed off her weight-loss transformation Saturday night at the NFL Honors red carpet in Los Angele. She wore a striking floor-length red dress, a look previously worn by Meghan Markle. In 2020, Wilson went on a "Year of Health" journey and lost over 60 pounds. She reached her goal in November.

"Loving myself SICK in this dress," Wilson, 40, wrote on Saturday. She also tagged her team, make-up artist Melanie Hughes Weaver, hairstylist Cheryl Marks, and stylist Elizabeth Stewart. She also tagged the brand behind the dress, Safiyaa. Many of Wilson's celebrity friends and followers were also stunned by the look. "Hello, gorgeous woman!" Pitch Perfect star Alexis Knapp wrote, adding heart and fire emojis. Sharon Stone agreed that Wilson should be loving her look, writing, "As u should be." Stewart also chimed in, writing "Ahhh mazing."

Wilson's dress should look familiar, especially for royal family watchers. Markle, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore the same red dress during an event at a military music festival in March 2020 with Prince Harry, reports E! News. Like Wilson, Markle wore minimal accessories with the look. The two had different hairdos though, with Markle opting to have her hair parted at the middle and tucked behind her ears. Wilson's blonde hair fell over her left shoulder.

Wilson said she reached her goal weight of 165 pounds in late November, earlier than she anticipated. When she celebrated the achievement, she told her fans her journey was about staying healthy, not hitting a particular number. "Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's," she wrote in an Instagram Story post at the time.

The Jojo Rabbit star made another major life decision at the beginning of the year. She broke up with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch 29. In one of her latest Instagram posts, she said she had "lots on my mind" and referred to herself as a "single girl heading" to the Super Bowl. Wilson reportedly broke up with the Anheuser-Busch heir in a text, a source told Us Weekly. The couple went to Aspen, Colorado before the holidays, and he invited her to join him in Florida with his family. She never followed him, the source explained.

"They talked all throughout the holidays and had excellent communication, but then, all of a sudden, she got really quiet and broke up with him via text message about two or three weeks ago," the source said. Busch is still "really upset" and thought it was "very hurtful" for her to break up in a text. He has "no ill-will" towards the actress though. Wilson and Busch met in 2019 and had an "on and off" relationship before they started dating last summer. They made their first red carpet appearance together in September 2020 in Monaco.