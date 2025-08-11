Reba McEntire’s Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Brandon Blackstock

Reba McEntire’s son, Shelby Blackstock, is mourning the loss of his half-brother, Brandon Blackstock.

After news broke on Aug. 7 that Brandon had died following a private battle with cancer at the age of 48, the race car driver took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“Words cannot begin to capture the tremendous loss our family has endured. Yesterday, we lost a brother, a father, a grandfather, and a son,” Shelby, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Brandon over the years. Also included in the photos were the brothers’ father, Narvel Blackstock, and Shelby’s country singer mother.

“Brandon Blackstock was an irreplaceable part of our family—funny, bright, and full of life—and he will be deeply missed,” Shelby continued. “He taught me so much, leaving behind countless cherished memories that I will hold onto forever.”

“For every treasured moment we shared, there are so many more we’ll never get to make together, but I know you’ll still be there. Every hunt, every flight, and in the everyday moments of life, I’ll feel your presence,” the driver continued, quipping, “And although it may annoy you, you’ll have to watch me do it all just a little better, a little smoother, and —let’s be honest— looking far more handsome than you ever could in the process.”

He concluded, “We will always miss you, Brandon, and we will never stop loving, remembering and celebrating you.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic//Getty Images

News of Brandon’s death was announced on Aug. 7, with a rep for the Blackstock family telling PEOPLE at the time, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Brandon’s ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, shared the day before that the talent manager had “been ill” while announcing the postponement of her Las Vegas residency. Clarkson and Brandon tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed daughter River and son Remy together in 2014 and 2016, respectively. In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce, and the two finalized their split two years later.