Kelly Clarkson Suddenly Cancels Weeks of Shows, Cites Ex-Husband’s Illness

Kelly Clarkson is postponing several weeks of her Las Vegas Studio Sessions residency to be with her family.

The American Idol winner and three-time Grammy winner said in a statement on social media that she’s postponing the remainder of her August dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace because of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s illness.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she said. “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

The pop singer previously postponed the July 4 and 5 opening dates of Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions to protect her vocal cords from “serious damage.” In February and March, she missed several episodes of her talk show, during which time guest hosts like Simu Liu, Roy Wood Jr. and Today anchor Willie Geist filled in.

Clarkson and Blackstock, a music manager, were married for seven years and welcomed daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander before breaking up in 2020. Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020 and it was finalized two years later.

Clarkson lives in New York City with her children; she also hosts her daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in June 2023, she said the split, in the end, was “freeing,” albeit “incredibly sad.”

“It’s incredibly sad, and it’s a dark place — fetal position on the floor crying — and there’s so much loss with that, and I never experienced grief like that,” she said at the time. “We got to let each other go. This is not working. This is not going to pan out, and it’s not working for either of us.”