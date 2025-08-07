Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Dead at 48

Brandon Blackstock, music manager and Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, has died. He was 48.

His family confirmed that his passing comes after a years-long battle with cancer. “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a representative for the family told PEOPLE. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Clarkson revealed on Wednesday that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency to spend time with her and Blackstock’s children, River, 11 and Remington, 9.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote in a statement.

Blackstock also had two other children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth. He became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah had a baby boy, Luke.

Blackstock also had ties to Reba McEntire, who was married to his father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015. Narvel and McEntire share a son, Shelby.

Narvel Blackstock previously served as Clarkson’s manager, which led to her and Brandon Blackstock first meeting at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006, when Blackstock was still married to his ex-wife, Melissa Ashworth.

“This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, ‘I’m gonna end up with him. I know it,’” Clarkson told PEOPLE in 2013.

They reconnected years later at the Super Bowl and were married in October 2013. Clarkson’s song “Piece By Piece” was inspired by Blackstock and the stability she felt in their relationship as compared to the abandonment she felt from her father.

Narvel Blackstock, who also managed country superstar Blake Shelton, became Clarkson’s manager after the wedding.

Clarkson ultimately filed for divorce in 2020. The split was contentious, with the couple’s Montana ranch becoming a large focus of the proceedings. Clarkson eventually was granted ownership of the property. She lost a legal fight to evict Blackstock from the ranch.

Clarkson was ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million when they finalized the divorce in March 2022. She also owed him monthly spousal and child support payments.

Despite the divorce being settled, more legal battles ensued. In 2023, Blackstock was ordered to pay Clarkson $2.6 million in past commissions for overstepping his legal limits while serving as her manager and unlawfully procuring her work in a violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act.

Clarkson filed a lawsuit in 2024 claiming she may be entitled to even more money; both parties withdrew their cases that same year.

Blackstock is survived by his sons Seth and Remington, daughters Savannah and River, grandson Luke, father Narvel and siblings Shelby, Shawna and Chassidy.