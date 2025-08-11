Timing of Brandon Blackstock Cancer Diagnosis and Kelly Clarkson Divorce Clarified

In the wake of Brandon Blackstock’s shocking death, Kelly Clarkson fans have been wondering about the timeline of his cancer diagnosis. The American Idol winner and the music manager were married for seven years before their acrimonious split and subsequent divorce, with Blackstock dying three years after the divorce was finalized.

PEOPLE reports that Blackstock, who died on Aug. 7 at age 48, “was diagnosed after the divorce.” The former couple share two children, a daughter, River, now 11, and son, Remington, now 9.

Blackstock moved back to Montana in 2022 following his diagnosis. He was living with melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer, which he kept private until his passing.

Per Mayo Clinic, melanoma starts in the melanocytes, which are cells that make the pigment that gives skin its color. The pigment is called melanin. Melanoma typically starts on skin that’s often exposed to the sun, which can include skin on the arms, back, face and legs. It also can form in the eyes. The exact cause of melanoma is unknown.

At the time of his death, a representative for Blackstock’s family announced, “It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Hours before his death was made public, Clarkson announced she was postponing the reminder of her Las Vegas residency to support her children amid Blackstock’s illness. She’d previously missed several tapings of her NBC talk show, which is now confirmed was due to Blackstock’s sickness.

Despite their contentious divorce, Clarkson is said to be devastated for her children. She was open about Blackstock being the first true love of her life.