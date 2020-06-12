Kelly Clarkson Hinted 'Struggles,' Being 'Unhealthy Emotionally' on Twitter Prior to Brandon Blackstock Divorce Filing
Now that Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock just shy of seven years of marriage, some have her recent social media posts have been cast in a new light. As court documents indicate, the American Idol winner filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4.
There were other signs as well, including the fact that the couple had also put their $10 million custom-built Los Angeles home on the market just months after their Tennessee mansion went on sale. They'd also been quarantining together with their two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander, at their Montana ranch, but were allegedly "fighting all the time." They were last photographed together on Jan. 12 at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
The couple married back in 2013 at Blackberry Farms, Tennessee after a two-year courtship. River was born in June 2014 and Remington arrived in April 2016. Blackstock is also the father to daughter Savannah and son Seth from his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Though The Voice coach had seemed happy for a while, it's clear that's no longer the case. While the news of the divorce took some by surprise, Talent Recap points out there may have been some clues on her social media.
April 20
Yes, I have actually been writing quite a bit. I tend to write songs when I’m struggling hahaha https://t.co/Bamt1qL5cP— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 20, 2020
The first tweet that may have hinted at Clarkson's personal struggles came on April 20, when she tweeted that she'd been writing "quite a bit" of music, adding that she tends to write songs while she's struggling.
April 20
In therapy 😂 I check in quite a bit with myself as well because I’m almost forced to with how busy I am and I can get very unhealthy emotionally if I’m not constantly checking in with myself and evaluating my decisions/goals/reality https://t.co/yWm2B7INJY— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 20, 2020
The same day, Clarkson responded to a fan asking when the last time she paused for reflection. She didn't mince words when she answered "in therapy."
April 24
Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊 https://t.co/gyDUwAhi1t— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020
On April 24, the singer tweeted out a message she'd received from fans in Montana. While she clearly appreciated the message, she mentioned that she'd had "a rough week" prior to that.
May 2
Dryer doesn’t work so I am hanging stuff outside like I’m living in Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman times. I feel like my patience and tolerance is being tested lately and, well, all I can say is I’m not thriving. pic.twitter.com/RlGlkk9l5u— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) May 2, 2020
While having a major appliance go out is definitely frustrating, Clarkson also seemed to imply there was more going on. As did the GIF she added.
"I Dare You"
Clarkson's latest single is full of lyrics that could be interpreted in the same way as some of her recent tweets. Including lines like "We're all full of hope, tryna stay afloat, tryna save one another." It then goes on to mention when people are "too broken to know what they've put you through."
Conclusion
It's unclear if these tweets were actually hinting at something bigger or was just regular social media venting. After all, the last few months have seen everyday life drastically impacted due to the result of coronavirus, along with the ongoing civil rights protests that are currently in their second week.