Kelly Clarkson Hinted 'Struggles,' Being 'Unhealthy Emotionally' on Twitter Prior to Brandon Blackstock Divorce Filing

Now that Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock just shy of seven years of marriage, some have her recent social media posts have been cast in a new light. As court documents indicate, the American Idol winner filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4.

There were other signs as well, including the fact that the couple had also put their $10 million custom-built Los Angeles home on the market just months after their Tennessee mansion went on sale. They'd also been quarantining together with their two children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander, at their Montana ranch, but were allegedly "fighting all the time." They were last photographed together on Jan. 12 at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

The couple married back in 2013 at Blackberry Farms, Tennessee after a two-year courtship. River was born in June 2014 and Remington arrived in April 2016. Blackstock is also the father to daughter Savannah and son Seth from his prior marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Though The Voice coach had seemed happy for a while, it's clear that's no longer the case. While the news of the divorce took some by surprise, Talent Recap points out there may have been some clues on her social media.