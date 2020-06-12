Tour Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Stunning $9.95M Encino Mansion

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock earlier this month after nearly 7 years of marriage and shortly after she listed the couple's custom-built mansion in Los Angeles, California. The property is one of several homes the pair shared together and is in Encino, located in the San Fernando Valley.

The 9,839 square-foot residence, which was built in 2018, features eight-bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms, Top Ten Real Estate Deals shares. It was listed for just under $10 million at $9,995,000 in May. The home has a cozy-looking exterior thanks to wood paneling, an accent that extends to the interior, which combines a number of design aesthetics to create a look that's distinctly Clarkson's. The mansion also includes a number of amenities like a gourmet kitchen, a gym and a two-level guest house.

Scroll through to take a tour of the rustically modern home.