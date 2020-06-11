Kelly Clarkson's Husband Brandon Blackstock: What to Know

Kelly Clarkson has officially filed for divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock: but many fans of the talk show host may not know much him. On June 4, Clarkson filed the legal paperwork in an L.A. court, as confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet further notes that they have reached out to Clarkson's reps for comment, but to no avail at the moment. No other details about the nature of divorce appear to have been shared. There is no word on what the grounds for the split is being cited as. Most often, celebrity couples will cite "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce papers, but it is not yet known if that is the case here. Clarkson and Blackstock's relationship goes all the way back to 2006, when they first met. Scroll down to learn more about Blackstock, and his relationship with the American Idol winner.

What Does He Do? (Photo: Getty / Kevin Mazur) Blackstock is a talent manager and has worked alongside famous country music acts, such as Rascal Flatts. This avenue is actually how he and Clarkson also met, as while she was working with Rascal Flatts, she discovered Blackstock was her manager's son, per Country Fancast. "It was kind of weird. I was like 'Dude, I gotta know that guy.' We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me, and I was like, 'Oh, we're so getting married,' I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl," she admitted in a past interview with Ryan Seacrest. prevnext

Famous Family Blackstock is famously known as the son of Narvel Blackstock, who was married to Reba McEntire from 1989 until 2015. This makes him the former stepson of the country music icon. prevnext

Previous Family Life (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty, Getty) Blackstock was married once before, to a woman named Melissa Ashworth. He shared two children with Ashworth: a 13-year-old son named Seth, and an 18-year-old daughter named Savannah. prevnext

Marriage to Clarkson Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in early 2012, with Blackstock asking Clarkson to be his bride, in December of the same year. They wed on Oct. 20, 2013, at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee. Here is a little video of our special day! Thanks to everyone for all of your well wishes!!! #cloud9 #tieitup http://t.co/EoBpbQCx9T — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 22, 2013 prevnext

Cheating Rumors (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) In 2013, rumors arose that Blackstock had cheated on Clarkson, when an anonymous source told The Dirty that they had been "intimate" with him. The rumors were vehemently denied by Blackstock and rejected by Clarkson. Ashworth even spoke out with Huffpost quoting her as saying, "This is ridiculous … this silliness. I have my two children [by Brandon] right here, who I love. I adore Kelly and Brandon as a couple, so if I say anything it's going to be positive." prevnext

Becoming Parents In June 2014, Clarkson gave birth her first child with Blackstock, a daughter named River Rose. Two years later, in April 2016, she gave birth to their second child, a son named Remington Alexander. prevnext