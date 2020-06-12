Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock: See Their Happiest Family Moments Before Divorce Announcement

Singer Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock on June 4, after almost seven years of marriage. The couple are parents to daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4, and they were living together on their Montana ranch during the coronavirus pandemic. The split was a shock to fans, who have seen years of photos and adorable family moments on social media and Clarkson's new daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles court earlier this month, but the news did not break until Thursday. Clarkson still has not publicly commented on the split. She has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children and listed the separation date as "TBD." She is also asking to have her last name legally changed back to Clarkson and wants the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement.

Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson, 38, have been working together almost non-stop during the pandemic, as she has filmed episodes of her show from home. Just a few weeks ago, she told Entertainment Tonight Blackstock has been directing and acting as the lighting and audio visual technician on the show. "We both definitely have our hands full," she said. "Brandon and I are hustling, definitely, around the ranch, trying to make it happen. And I 100 percent, none of this would be happening without my partner in crime."

One source told Entertainment Tonight the quarantine made the situation between the couple "worse" and Clarkson saw divorce as "her only option." The source said the couple had been "having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out." They thought quarantining in Montana instead of Los Angeles "would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead, the change in environment was actually detrimental."

The source said the couple is still in contact and have not cut each other out of their lives yet. They plan to put their children first. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be," the source added. "They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time." With that in mind, here is a look at some of the happiest family moments they have shared on social media.