Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock: See Their Happiest Family Moments Before Divorce Announcement
Singer Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock on June 4, after almost seven years of marriage. The couple are parents to daughter River, 5, and son Remington, 4, and they were living together on their Montana ranch during the coronavirus pandemic. The split was a shock to fans, who have seen years of photos and adorable family moments on social media and Clarkson's new daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.
Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles court earlier this month, but the news did not break until Thursday. Clarkson still has not publicly commented on the split. She has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children and listed the separation date as "TBD." She is also asking to have her last name legally changed back to Clarkson and wants the court to enforce their prenuptial agreement.
Blackstock, 43, and Clarkson, 38, have been working together almost non-stop during the pandemic, as she has filmed episodes of her show from home. Just a few weeks ago, she told Entertainment Tonight Blackstock has been directing and acting as the lighting and audio visual technician on the show. "We both definitely have our hands full," she said. "Brandon and I are hustling, definitely, around the ranch, trying to make it happen. And I 100 percent, none of this would be happening without my partner in crime."
One source told Entertainment Tonight the quarantine made the situation between the couple "worse" and Clarkson saw divorce as "her only option." The source said the couple had been "having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out." They thought quarantining in Montana instead of Los Angeles "would help them work things out in their marriage, but instead, the change in environment was actually detrimental."
The source said the couple is still in contact and have not cut each other out of their lives yet. They plan to put their children first. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be," the source added. "They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time." With that in mind, here is a look at some of the happiest family moments they have shared on social media.
Birthday Message
Just now seeing this and I am bawling! They’re all so cute! I’ve had a bit of a rough week and this just turned it around 🤗❤️🥰😘😊 https://t.co/gyDUwAhi1t— Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) April 24, 2020
In April, Blackstock appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to share an adorably happy birthday message to Clarkson. He was joined by their children and his son Seth. "I love you, momma. I hope you have a good birthday day and I love you so much. And I would sing a special song for when it's your birthday, well, today," River said in the clip.
Blackstock's final appearance on Clarkson's Instagram page
The last time Blackstock appeared on Clarkson's Instagram page was on April 1, when the two filmed a video to show support for small businesses. The clip played off their chemistry together as Clarkson made a pitch for an independent coffee shop in Texas. "I know small businesses are taking a big hit right now so, please, if you have the money and are needing something remember to think about ordering from small businesses," she wrote in the caption.
Quarantine life with "Daddy"
On March 27, Clarkson shared a photo of River making an adorable face while on a horse with her father at the ranch. "Quarantine hair don't care," Clarkson wrote. "Daddy's giving River riding lessons and she loved it."
River joins Clarkson in 'Broken & Beautiful' video
Clarkson has never been shy about involving her children with Blackstock in her career. Last year, she featured River in the music video for "Broken & Beautiful," a song she recorded for the movie UglyDolls. The song was written by Pink, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.
Family vacation
