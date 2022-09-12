Ray J Calls out Kris Jenner About Lie Detector Test Over Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Answer

Ray J lashed out at Kris Jenner, who passed a lie detector test on The Late Late Show with James Corden when she denied involvement in the leak of the rapper's infamous sex tape with Jenner's daughter, Kim Kardashian. The rapper, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., claims the lie detector test was "fake" and insists Jenner really did play a role in leaking the 2002 sex tape in 2007. Norwood, 41, claims he filmed three sex tapes with Kardashian, 41.

During the Sept. 8 Late Late Night episode, Corden asked Jenner, 66, if she helped Kardashian release the sex tape. Jenner insisted she did not. A lie detector test administered by John Grogan said she was telling the truth. Norwood, who dated Kardashian in the early 2000s, disputed this in a series of Instagram posts published on Sunday.

"YOU f—ed with THE WRONG BLACK MAN," Norwood wrote in the caption for his first post in all capital letters. "I DON'T GIVE A F— HOW OLD THIS S— IS!! WHAT YOU TRYING TO DO TO ME IS ALMOST INHUMANE AND FOUL AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL – F— THIS BEING JUST RACIST – THIS IS WRONG TO DO TO ANYBODY – YOU THINK YOU CAN JUST F— PEOPLE OVER AND GET AWAY WITH IT FOREVER!!!"

Norwood went on to call Jenner a "con artist" and noted how a judge ordered her to pay over $800,000 back to his mother and sister. "You tried to... bury that just like [you're] trying to bury me," he wrote before calling Grogan a "fraud" and a "fake." Norwood then went on to include text from a November 2020 post on AntiPolygraph.org, a website that seeks to point out how inaccurate some polygraph tests can be. Norwood said it was "sad" that CBS let Jenner take a lie detector test administered by Grogan.

"Everybody is getting sued bc 4 defamation!! You thought Kim and Kris' stories [were] true so you ran the story!! facts are its completely false – I can't wait to show you the truth," Norwood wrote. "I don't give a f— what anybody [says] or feel at this point- you already think I'm a horrible person from what they been making me look like!!" Ray J concluded. "I'm going on the biggest rant of my life tonight to clear my name of this negativity and show you how these people are f—ing devils – after this finale!!! Then we can be done with this- I'm fired up tonight!! This is for my kids!!!! No one can stop me I'm overseas at a villa in [the] Dominic Republic – Don't matter it's on!!!!"

In his video accompanying the post, Norwood said he would release more information and documentation to support his claims, reports Entertainment Tonight. He also shared a video in which he showed alleged DMs from Kardashian, who said her mother's stunt was a "joke" and her "team" would deal with it.

"You know what we did! Your mom controlled this whole sex tape deal with Joe Francis and [Vivid CEO] Steve Hirsch – it was her idea to put out the tape with Vivid. All I did was agree," Norwood allegedly wrote to Kardashian on April 14, notes Page Six. "Now you want to make it seem like I'm doing it again without your control. All those fake tears. Your fans [trust] you to be honest and sincere but it's all fake for the cameras. I was playing my part until you started doing all of this!"

Norwood's message referenced an episode of The Kardashians in which Kanye West recovered a laptop that allegedly had remaining footage of Kardashian and Norwood. "The show filmed in real time the day in hell that I had with my lawyers when your manager threatened to release another tape that doesn't exist – and my son who was five years old at the time seeing an ad with my cry face emoji that said 'Kim's new sex tape' as click bate in Roblox," Kardashian allegedly wrote back to Norwood.

"It was upsetting to have to deal with and I am sure can understand how that feels," Kardashian's alleged messages continued. "My 'burn them to the ground' comment was a generalization to anyone threatening to hold this over my head 20 years later. We are both parents now with young kids and careers and I'm sure you want to move on from this just like I do. But your manager is the person who brought this all up out of nowhere and I have a right to share how it affected me."

In one of his responses, Norwood said he feels like "everyone wins but me" and is portrayed as the "bad guy every time" the 20-year-old sex tape resurfaces in the news. In another part of his lengthy video, he showed a sex tape contract that allegedly shows both he and Kardashian received $400,000. One page allegedly shows three separate tapes were made. Kardashian and Jenner have not responded to Norwood's latest remarks.