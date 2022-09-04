Ray J Inserts Himself in Drama Between Kris Jenner and Kanye West

Another one of Kim Kardashian's exes is engaging in some petty online drama. As The Blast noted, after Kanye West took aim at Kris Jenner in a since-deleted Instagram post, Ray J entered the conversation. According to the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star's comment, he has an issue with the narrative surrounding his sex tape with Kardashian.

This drama all began when West posted a screenshot of a text message that he received from Kardashian, who relayed a statement from her mother. Her text read, "From my mom- PLEASE Tell him to stop mentioning my name. I'm almost 67 years old and I don't always feel great and this stresses me to no end." West responded, "Y'all don't have so so over my black children and where they go to school. They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me. I'm here." Shortly after posting the text messages, the rapper deleted the post altogether. However, before he did so, Ray J commented on the post to share his own frustrations with Jenner.

"What about my mom Kris? You tell people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH," Ray J wrote. The Blast noted that Steve Hirsh is the CEO of Vivid Entertainment, the pornographic film production company that produced Kardashian and Ray J's infamous 2007 sex tape. He continued, "You masterminded everything for your family, and tried to ruin me at the same time smh — you don't' think all mothers get stressed? Or you special huh? I know it's old and I don't care — this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does."

This is far from the first time that Ray J has publicly addressed the drama over this sex tape. In early May, he took part in an interview with the Daily Mail and alleged that the tape was not "leaked." Instead, he claimed that he, Jenner, and Kardashian, agreed to release the video with Vivid Entertainment. They allegedly came up with the plan after Paris Hilton's sex tape leaked, which thrust her into the spotlight. Additionally, he alleged that they made two sex tapes, one of which is in Kardashian's possession. Although, a representative previously stated that this wasn't actually the case. They stated, "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."