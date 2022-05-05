Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Were in on Release of Leaked Sex Tape

✖

It's the sex tape saga that just doesn't seem to end. Now, 15 years after the saga first began, Ray J is claiming that the release of his and Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape was a plan that was concocted by them and Kris Jenner, per TMZ. During an interview with the Daily Mail, Ray even expressed his frustrations with Kardashian and Jenner, who have accused him of leaking the sex tape in the first place.

Ray claimed that the sex tape wasn't actually "leaked." Instead, he alleged that he, Kardashian, and Jenner set up a deal with Vivid Entertainment to release the video. As for how this situation came to be, Ray explained that he floated the idea of making a sex tape to Kardashian. The singer said that he came up with the idea after Paris Hilton's sex tape, which thrust her into the spotlight, leaked. He went on to claim that he was not serious about it, but that the reality star set the ball in motion.

Ray claimed that he and Kardashian signed a contract after she went over the details with her mother. They later allegedly made two sex tapes, the first of which was released in 2007. He says the second one is in Kardashian's possession. All of this comes after the matter was brought up again recently when Kardashian's estranged husband, Kanye West, alleged that he obtained a laptop with unreleased footage from a supposed second tape. Meanwhile, Ray confirmed that he did send West a computer with a hard drive containing personal content related to him and Kardashian — but he said that it did not contain footage from the alleged second tape.

Back in January, when it was reported that West obtained this footage, Kardashian released a statement to PEOPLE about the issue. Interestingly enough, her representative denied that the second sex tape of her and Ray actually exists. The statement began, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip." They continued, "Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."