Rapper Offset Shot, Hospitalized in Florida

Rapper Offset has been hospitalized in Florida after being shot outside of a casino Monday evening.

The former Migos member, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, his rep confirmed to Rolling Stone after TMZ initially reported news of the shooting.

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NORCROSS, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 20: Rapper Offset attends the 4th Annual Toys 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity event on December 20, 2025 in Norcross, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care,” the rep said in a statement to the outlet, adding that the musician is “stable and being closely monitored.”

The Seminole Police Department has since confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that officers responded to “an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.”

The situation was “contained quickly,” police assured, revealing that two people had been detained by police in connection with the shooting. The names of the two detainees have yet to be announced publicly.

“The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal,” the police department added in their statement.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 01: Offset attends Offset Private Listening Party at Bowlero on September 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Offset first entered the spotlight with Migos, a musical trio that formed in 2008 with Quavo and Takeoff. Migos found success with hits like “Bad and Boujee” and “MotorSport,” but seemingly disbanded in 2022.

That same year, Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in November 2022, dying at age 28 after being fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston, Tex. Patrick Xavier Clark was indicted by a grand jury for the murder in May 2023, and he’s set to stand trial in November of this year.

Offset, who has gone on to release solo hits like “Ric Flair Drip,” “Clout” and “SAY MY GRACE,” is the father of six kids, three of whom he shares with estranged wife Cardi B.