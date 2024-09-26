Offset Claims Estranged Wife Cardi B Cheated on Him While Pregnant

Not that Offset and Cardi B fans were expecting their alleged "amicable" split to go without a hitch, but no one was prepared for the events of today. The estranged couple, who recently welcomed their third child together, engaged in a social media war unlike ever seen before in real time between scorned lovers. While Cardi took to Instagram Live to address fans and tell her side of the story, the "Clout" rapper boldly commented during the Instagram Live and accused her of sleeping with someone else while she was pregnant.

"U f–ked with a baby inside, tell the truth!!" he wrote, per a screenshot from the recording, which was shared on X. The "W.A.P." seemingly confirmed the accusation on her X account, posting, "AND DID !!!!!!" Cardi officially filed for divorce from the former Migos rapper in July, and confirmed speculation that she was expecting not long after.

During the Live, Cardi exposed what's been happening amid their divorce proceedings, claiming he threatened to take away gifts he bought her because she no longer wants to be with him. She also claims he threatened to take their marital home she says she purchased. Cheating rumors, mainly on his side, have plagued their relationship for years, even before they exchanged vows.

This isn't the first time she filed for divorce. She filed for the first time in 2020. They reconciled, and she gave birth to their son, Wave, in 2021. Sources say Offset's cheating isn't the reason Cardi wants to end the marriage. Instead, they say the two have grown apart.

"You know what I find so crazy? That a n—a thinks that they can just buy a b–ch," she said on the Live. "I love me s—t, but you can't buy me no more, motherf—ker. It's so crazy that a n—a thinks that that's enough. It's not enough, honey. I find it funny that n—as think that they can f—k on anything, but when I start talking to n—as, you want to threaten me with taking s—t that I f—king worked my ass off for. You want to play those games with me? We gon' play them games too. You want to take my s—t because I'm moving on? Move on. Why can't you move on?"