Offset Speaks out After Cardi B Split

Offset has broken his silence following his split from Cardi B.

Less than one week after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper announced that she and her husband of one-year had split, the Migos rapper, 26, broke his silence regarding the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“F– YALL I MISS CARDI,” he wrote.

News of their separation first broke on Tuesday, Dec. 4, when Cardi took to her Instagram to share a video addressed to her fans addressing the current state of her relationship with Offset, who she shares 4-month-old daughter Kulture with.

“So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she said in the clip. “And we are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know, he’s always somebody that I run to, to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

“And it’s nobody fault. I guess we grew out of love but we are not together anymore,” she continued. “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset responded to the news by writing “Y’all won” in the comments.

While neither Cardi nor Offset have commented on the reasons for their separation, it allegedly stemmed from Offset’s “loyalty,” with one source claiming cheating rumors had led to tension in their marriage.

Offset’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, whom he allegedly hooked up with in June just before Cardi gave birth, even spoke out following news of their split, stating that she has “not messed with Offset since he had his baby.” She also claimed that she felt “ashamed” and “never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Performing at Chicago’s B96 Jingle Bash concert on Saturday night, Cardi seemingly addressed Offset’s alleged infidelity when she changed a line from “MotorSport.”

“I get upset off / I turn Offset on / I told him the other day / Man, we should sell that porn,” to “I get upset off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon’ get a divorce,” the tweaked line read.

Cardi and Offset had become engaged during a public proposal onstage at a concert in Philadelphia in October 2017. Just one month before the former couple welcomed their first child, they announced that they had tied the knot shortly after the proposal.