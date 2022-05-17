Queen Elizabeth's Staff Share Bad Warning for Her Health Despite Jubilee Celebration

✖

Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee incredibly soon. Amidst the celebrations, the Daily Mail reported that the monarch, who is 96 years old, has been having "good and less good days." Even though she is reportedly having health troubles, Queen Elizabeth did appear to be in good spirits as she attended the finale of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Despite the fact that the queen has been having "less good days," she still made two appearances at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The event saw celebrities such as Helen Mirren and Tom Cruise take part alongside equestrian, military, and musical figures from around the globe. When Elizabeth attended the finale of the event, which took place on Sunday night, she received a standing ovation from the crowd. The queen may have made two appearances at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, but she was absent from a major event in the United Kingdom that took place recently.

In early May, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth would be unable to attend the State Opening of Parliament due to "mobility problems." It marked the first time since 1963 that she missed the event. She tasked her son, Prince Charles, and her grandson, Prince William will going to the event on her behalf. An official statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow. At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

CNN noted that Elizabeth missed the State Opening of Parliament only twice before. The first time she missed the event was back in 1959 when she was pregnant with Prince Andrew. She next missed the event in 1963 while she was pregnant with Prince Edward. As of late, the queen has missed out on several royal events due to her health. The monarch has been hospitalized twice over the past year, including once in February after she tested positive for COVID-19. After battling the illness, she said that it "does leave one feeling very tired and exhausted."