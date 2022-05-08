How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Being Cut out of Queen's Jubilee

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been excluded from the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee's royal lineup because they're not working members of the royal family, PEOPLE reported from a palace source on Friday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they would travel to the U.K. to attend the Jubilee celebrations. However, they will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, along with Prince Andrew, no longer a working royal due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year's traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday June 2 will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

During Trooping the Colour, the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will appear on the palace balcony. Also in attendance will be the Queen's cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and Princess Alexandra.

On June 2, the Queen's birthday parade will begin a long weekend of celebrations honoring her 70 years on the throne. Several events are set to occur, including a pop concert on June 3 and the Derby horse race. The festivities conclude on Sunday, June 5, with a parade through central London.

Prince Harry, 37, and Markle, 40, previously announced that they would attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in England with their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana next month. "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," said a spokesperson for the couple.

Lili, born in California last year, will be visiting her father's native country for the first time and will likely celebrate her first birthday during the trip on June 4. In April, Harry and Markle visited the monarch at Windsor Castle en route to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

"It was great, it was really nice to see her. To see her in an element of privacy was nice," Harry said. Both of them were invited to the weekend of celebrations, and they may also attend the Service of Thanksgiving on June 3. Extended family members typically attend the Thanksgiving Service at the Jubilees, the last time being 10 and 20 years ago.