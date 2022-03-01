Queen Elizabeth Takes Major Health Step After Latest Brush With COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth reportedly met with her great-grandchildren on Sunday, a week after Buckingham Palace announced she tested positive for COVID-19. The meeting came after the queen postponed a meeting with U.K. diplomats scheduled for Wednesday, although this was likely unrelated to her health. The 95-year-old monarch has not been seen publicly since her diagnosis was revealed, but she had a virtual meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.

On Monday, sources told the Daily Mail that Queen Elizabeth met with younger members of the royal family at Frogmore House in the Windsor Estate Sunday. The group included Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge was also reportedly there with their three children. Princess Eugenie, who lives at Frogmore with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, was not there for the meeting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The queen is reportedly making a “good recovery” from the coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail. Although she still has not appeared on camera or in public, sources told the outlet there was “no cause for alarm,” adding that the queen sounds hoarse due to the virus. William and Kate’s presence on Sunday came after the Daily Mail reported that their plan to live in the Home Counties was moving ahead while they plan to enroll Prince George in a new prep school.

Back on Feb. 20, Buckingham Palace said the queen was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19. She is expected to continue “light duties” in her role as the U.K.’s head of state. The queen’s positive test came after Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive days after Charles met with his mother. However, the palace staff is also reportedly experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the palace’s statement read. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Since the diagnosis, Queen Elizabeth canceled even virtual engagements scheduled for Feb. 22. She did meet with Johnson on Feb. 23 though. Over the weekend, the palace canceled the queen’s meeting with U.K. diplomats scheduled for Wednesday on the recommendation of the Foreign Office. This was likely due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia last week.