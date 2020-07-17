Princess Beatrice Marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Private, Intimate Ceremony

Princess Beatrice married husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at Windsor Chapel on Friday morning, just under two months after the couple's wedding was originally scheduled. The Sun reports that a small group of around 20 guests gathered in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, with strict social distancing measures in place.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines." The Queen and Prince Philip were driven from Windsor Castle, where they had been isolating since March, to the private church before the monarch left the ceremony early for Capt. Tom Moore's knighthood ceremony at the castle.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy.

📷 © Princess Eugenie pic.twitter.com/sTFjUqk3My — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 26, 2019

After the wedding, a small reception and sit-down meal was reportedly held inside Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, home at the Royal Lodge. A friend of Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi shared that the wedding was planned for Friday so that the Queen could attend before she leaves for Balmoral at the end of July.

"So many guests were disappointed not to make the big day but understood the reason for it," the friend said. "They needed to make the wedding Covid-secure and safe for the Queen so what better way than the All Saints Chapel with reception on site at the Royal Lodge. They are just like a normal family and had to make sacrifices like many others have up and down the country and looking forward to having a wonderful celebration when the time is right."

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi were first scheduled to wed on May 29 at St. James's Palace in London with a reception to follow at the Queen's gardens at Buckingham Palace. The couple postponed their wedding in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding," a spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. "They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet."

The couple originally announced their plans to marry in September 2019 in a statement from the palace sharing that the two had become engaged earlier that month in Italy.