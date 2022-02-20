Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday. The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” according to a report by Sky News, and is being treated at home by the royal household physicians. She expects to continue her royal duties by the end of the week.

The queen’s coronavirus case comes hot on the heels of her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla testing positive. Insiders at the palace said that the queen and the Prince of Wales were in contact last week before Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19. The palace is reportedly seeing a considerable outbreak among the staff, so many are not surprised that the queen has caught it as well.

https://twitter.com/chrisshipitv/status/1495380229220671489?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I understand that a number of cases have been diagnosed within the Windsor Castle team,” a royal correspondent said. “So clearly, those around her have had COVID, she’s now contracted it.”

An official statement read: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for COVID. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The royal household reportedly has physicians on hand to give the queen the best care possible without hospitalizing her. It is unclear what treatment she is getting exactly, and if it is analogous to hospitalization. COVID-19 typically has a more severe impact on the elderly, but Buckingham Palace assures royal admirers that the queen’s case is mild.

Prince Charles last saw his mother on Feb. 8 — a few days before he tested positive for COVID-19. The palace reports that he has already made a full recovery. Prince Charles was the first member of the royal family to contract the virus back in March of 2020. At 73 years old, Prince Charles is the current heir to the throne. His wife Camilla tested positive for the virus on Monday, Feb. 14. It is unclear if she has fully recovered yet.

The queen has had other health issues in recent months, but details on those have been scarce. She was reportedly spotted walking with a cane during an appearance last week, where she joked: “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.” Stay tuned for more updates on the queen’s condition as they become available.