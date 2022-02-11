Prince Charles, 73, Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Meeting With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles, 73, has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. Charles’ office, Clarence House released a statement on Thursday relaying the news of his diagnosis. “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating,” a statement said. “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.” Charles had previously had COVID-19 during the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

One major cause for concern is the fact that Charles met with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, 95, two days prior. The queen currently isn’t displaying any symptoms and will continue to be closely observed. The queen has had a number of health scares of late, which caused her to withdraw to Sandringham at the end of last year and cancel many of her traditional Christmas events.

Luckily, this news didn’t interfere with the queen’s 70th Ascension Day on Feb. 6, kicking off her Platinum Jubilee, a milestone that no other British monarch has ever hit. The milestone is set to be celebrated with Platinum Jubilee celebrations through June. Along with an extended bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, there will also be several jubilee celebrations over that weekend, including the annual Trooping the Colour parade, a derby horse race, and a party at the palace. Several members of the British Royal Family will also receive platinum jubilee medals from the Queen, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a wonderful opportunity to recognize the dedication and service of those who, like the Queen, tirelessly serve our country,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said in a statement. “2022 is an opportunity for us to come together as a nation to celebrate and say thank you to Her Majesty and all those who work so hard to make Britain Great.”