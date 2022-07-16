Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Relieved by Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince Philip's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, died in April 2021. While Prince Harry traveled across the pond for his grandfather's funeral, his wife, Meghan Markle, did not. Now, Page Six is reporting that Queen Elizabeth was allegedly relieved that Markle did not attend the event.

In an excerpt from Tom Bower's new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, the monarch addressed Markle's absence on the day of Philip's funeral, per The Sunday Times. According to the book, she allegedly told her trusted aides inside the chapel of Windsor Castle, "Thank goodness Meghan is not coming." At the time of Philip's funeral, Markle was pregnant with her second child, daughter Lilibet, and consequently could not make the long trip from California to the United Kingdom. However, Harry did make the trip, which took place shortly after his and Markle's eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

The Duke of Sussex released a statement about his grandfather's passing published via the Archwell Foundation. Harry remembered the Duke of Edinburgh as "a man of service, honour and great humour" who was "authentically himself." He went on to say that the world will remember him "as the longest-reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke," but that to him and to others who "have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, the legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

Markle may not have traveled for Prince Philip's funeral, but she did make the trip alongside her family earlier this year for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended numerous events along with the other royal family members, including the Trooping of the Colour. Their visit also allowed them to introduce the family to their daughter, Lilibet, who turned one year old during their trip.

The monarch met Lilibet, who was named after her, following the Trooping of the Colour ceremony. Markle and Harry's three-year-old son Archie was also present for the meeting. Queen Elizabeth also spent time with the Sussex family on Lilibet's first birthday on June 4. Considering that they spent time together during this recent excursion, it seems as though all is well between Queen Elizabeth and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite what any books have expressed.