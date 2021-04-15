Prince Harry Reportedly Reached out to William and Charles to 'Park Any Disputes' Before Philip's Funeral

✖

Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles are reportedly putting any personal problems they have with one another aside as the youngest royal returns to the UK for the first time since he and wife Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last month to attend the funeral of Prince Philip. Harry is still quarantining after flying in from his Los Angeles home, but multiple outlets have reported he's been in touch with members of his family to make sure there's no drama at the funeral. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9 at the age of 99 after months spent in and out of the hospital with health issues.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly reached out to his brother William, Charles, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to "park any disputes" before their somber reunion Saturday, according to The Sun, amid tensions over Harry and Markle's tell-all interview about their decision to step back from the royal family, which included allegations of racism and bullying. A source also told Entertainment Tonight that Harry and William spoke on the phone about the reunion but will not come face-to-face until Saturday's service.

"Despite everything that has gone on and the wounds are still pretty raw, everyone is hoping any disputes will be parked for another day," another source told The Mirror. "This is about giving the Duke the send-off he deserves surrounded by his family." Another source told The Telegraph that William and Harry "know it is not about them on Saturday — it is about honoring their grandfather's memory and supporting their grandmother. ...They will be keen to spend time together as a family, in the same time zone for once."

Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will not be attending the funeral, as she has been advised not to fly such a long distance by her doctor. Last month, Markle sat down with her husband and Winfrey to share her experiences joining the royal family, alleging there were "concerns and conversations" about the color of 1-year-old son Archie's skin before he was born.

While she did say it was not Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Philip who raised the issue, she and Harry indicated it was a moment that changed their relationship with the family forever. "That conversation I'm never going to share," Harry said during the interview. "It was awkward. I was a bit shocked."