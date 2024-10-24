Pro Athlete Allegedly Stopped Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs From Sexual Assault

A new civil lawsuit filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs alleges that a professional athlete‘s intervention halted an attempted sexual assault at a 2022 Los Angeles event. The complaint, submitted on Oct. 20 in the Southern District of New York, was filed by an anonymous plaintiff under the pseudonym John Doe, E! News reports.

According to court documents, the incident occurred during a promotional gathering for Combs’ Ciroc vodka brand. The plaintiff, who operates a luxury vehicle and jewelry rental enterprise, states he received a personal invitation from Combs, who had frequently utilized his company’s services.

The lawsuit details that upon arrival, the plaintiff observed numerous “high-profile guests” before being “instructed” to meet Combs privately in his office. “Plaintiff assumed Combs wanted to have a discussion about business,” the filing states. “However, Plaintiff immediately realized Combs was intoxicated and acting strangely,” per the outlet.

The complaint alleges that Combs then “removed his pants and exposed his genitals to Plaintiff” before forcefully grabbing the plaintiff’s genitals “in a rough and sexual manner.” The filing notes that the plaintiff was “shocked and disoriented” and “did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance.”

“Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner,” the lawsuit states. The situation reportedly escalated until an unidentified professional athlete, referred to as “Professional Athlete A,” entered the office and intervened, ending the alleged assault, Business Times reports.

The plaintiff included photographic evidence in the legal filing, showing Combs seated with guests at the event, though faces were obscured. The complainant continues to struggle with the psychological consequences of the incident, claiming “significant emotional distress and trauma” and is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, per the outlet.

This latest allegation adds to the mounting legal challenges facing the 54-year-old music mogul. Combs is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting trial on federal charges. According to the 14-page indictment, authorities allege that Combs orchestrated events known as “Freak Offs,” during which he filmed “elaborate and produced sex performances” and forced participants into extended sexual acts with male commercial sex workers.

The lawsuit asserts that “Combs is a menace to society, women and children,” adding that “while his wealth has kept him above consequence for years, Combs now faces the awesome power of the American judicial system and ultimately a jury of his peers.

Homeland Security conducted raids on Combs’ Miami and Los Angeles residences in March, reportedly seizing narcotics, firearms, and various items allegedly used during these parties. Since November 2023, when Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault, abuse, and rape, multiple legal actions have emerged. The Oct. 20 filing was one of five new lawsuits submitted that day, including serious allegations from a woman claiming Combs assaulted her when she was 13 years old.

In response to the accusations, Combs’ legal team issued a statement dismissing the new lawsuits as publicity stunts: “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded [Sunday’s] barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.” They referenced their Oct. 1 statement: “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

As Combs awaits his May 2025 trial, his legal representatives maintain his innocence. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, stated on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins via Business Times, “He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.