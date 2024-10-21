Diddy Faces More Sexual Assault Claims in Latest Round of Lawsuits

As he sits behind bars awaiting federal trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new sexual assault claims. In the latest round of lawsuits against the rapper, Combs is accused of multiple rapes and sexual assaults, with the seven new civil cases bringing the total to 12 lawsuits filed against the hip-hop mogul, according to Deadline.

In one lawsuit, Combs and two unnamed celebrities are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 at an MTV VMAs afterparty. The unidentified woman claims that Celebrity A “held her down and vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.” She goes on to allege,”After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched.”

Another suit alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old boy. “He felt dizzy, weak, and confused, far beyond what he would expect from having consumed a single drink. It became clear to him that something was wrong. He realized later he had been drugged,” the lawsuit states, adding that Combs allegedly groped the teen’s genitals “for an extended period of time, trying to get him aroused,” according to ABC News.

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby. In a federal indictment, prosecutors have accused the 54-year-old of coercing women into participating in sexual performances, allegedly dubbed “Freak Offs,” with male commercial sex workers. Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him, and his attorney Marc Agnifilo has been fervent in the legal team’s belief that Diddy is innocent. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” Agnifilo told reporters after he was denied bail. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs’ trial date is set for May 5, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.