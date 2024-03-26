What We Know About Homeland Security Raiding Diddy's Mansions in LA and Miami

When Diddy's ex, Cassie, filed a lawsuit against him at the top of the year for sex trafficking and various abuse allegations, the industry went hush on the Bad Boy Records founder, with not many making a peep in his defense. He settled the $30 million lawsuit within 24 hours, which many say is the quickest settlement they've ever witnessed in Hollywood history. It appears Cassie's lawsuit opened up the floodgates, with several other alleged victims of his sex and abuse crimes filing suit within weeks. Diddy has claimed his innocence in all lawsuits. But today, March 25, his various estates in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security on what sources claim are RICO and sex trafficking charges. The raid was reportedly brought on by the State of New York, which has a 95% success rate.

FOX LA were on the scene and captured video footage of the feds taking two of Diddy's sons, Christian Combs and Justin Combs, in handcuffs as their raid began. It's unclear if either were taken into custody. A rep for Homeland Security told TMZ: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." But whether Diddy was there has yet to be made public as multiple reports noted his private jet had been spotted landing in the Caribbean. His jet was spotted somewhere in Antigua. The raid was serious, with law enforcement walking through his Beverly Hills and Miami homes with guns drawn and there are people being questioned in the front of the house.

Cassie's attorney released a statement to the media. "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct," the attorney noted.