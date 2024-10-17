Diddy Speaks out From Prison With Message to Daughter

Sean “Diddy” Combs may be behind bars as he awaits trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, but he has always maintained that fatherhood is paramount for him. The disgraced hip hop mogul is a proud father of seven, and his youngest daughter, Love Sean Combs, recently celebrated her second birthday. Unfortunately, the Bad Boy Records founder was unable to ring in her birthday with her. But he has broken his social media silence to pay tribute to his toddler.

“Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! ❤️🫶🏽Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈” he captioned a post of the tot donning white and indulging in cake in an Instagram post. It marks the first social media post since his arrest and federal indictment for sex crimes in September 2024. He shares the baby girl with Dana Tran, whom he dated while simultaneously dating rapper Yung Miami.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Diddy is also dad to a father figure to Quincy Brown, 33. Brown’s birth father is singer Al B Sure and Diddy’s longtime ex, Kim Porter. He also shares son Christian “King” Combs, 26, and twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17, with Porter. She died from pneumonia in 2018. He shares another son, Justin Combs, 30, with fashion stylist, Misa Hylton. Hylton has both condemned Diddy’s alleged abusive behavior yet shown public compassion.

The Oscar-winner is currently living at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he is being held without bail. His bail has been denied twice. Yet, he’s appealing for a third time.

Diddy was arrested in mid-September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s pleaded not guilty. Federal agents reportedly discovered more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil laced with the date rape drug, various narcotics and three AR-15s when they raided his Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March. His indictment was reportedly spearheaded following his longtime ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura’s $30 million lawsuit against him in November 2023, which he settled within 24 hours. A hotel surveillance video of him chasing and beating her was later leaked this Spring. He apologized after denying her claims.