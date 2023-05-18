Priscilla Presley Allegedly Had Burial Request for Herself in Lisa Marie Presley Estate Negotiations

Priscilla Presley allegedly had a burial request for herself in the negotiations of settling her lawsuit over the estate of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. According to TMZ, Presley requested to be buried next to her ex-husband, Elvis. This, the outlet says, was a non-starter request which Presley reportedly backed down from, likely due to the fact that Elvis' parents are buried on opposite sides of him.

"Although I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. It is my family's and my wish for me to be laid to rest with my daughter and the love of my life when that time comes. We appreciate the love from all of the fans," Presley told TMZ in a statement. While she did not get the burial request in her lawsuit against her granddaughter, Riley Keough — Lisa Marie's eldest child — TMZ reports that Presley was awarded a settlement sum in the millions.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. Presley was 54 at the time of her death. Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing.

Presley subsequently began a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, stating that she did not believe the trust paperwork to be valid. In a statement on the matter, Presley said, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

Entertainment Tonight later reported that a source close to the situation stated that the lawsuit had to a "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for the two mourning women. "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source said. "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."

The source went on to a that Keough was "heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."