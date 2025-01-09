Prince William Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Kate Middleton After Challenging Year

Prince William is sending a sweet birthday message to wife Kate Middleton after a challenging year in their family. The Prince of Wales posted a black-and-white photo of the Princess of Wales on Thursday, Jan. 9, calling her the “most incredible wife and mother” as she celebrates her 43rd birthday.

“To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W,” William captioned the photo, which Kensington Palace confirmed was taken by Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It has been a difficult year for the royal family, as Kate announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” she said at the time. “But most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be okay.”

“As I’ve said to them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too, as is the love support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”

In September, Kate shared that she had completed her chemotherapy and was “cancer free” officially. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales on court to present the trophy to the winner of the men’s final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” the princess continued, in part. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The royal has since returned to the public eye, traveling to Southport, England, with her husband and hosting her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.