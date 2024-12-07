Kate Middleton Makes Surprise Decision on Royal Future Amid Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton is tired of sitting on the sidelines as a member of the Royal Family. According to InTouch Weekly, the future queen reportedly wants it to be known that she’s back at work after completing cancer treatment. Former royal butler Paul Burrell sees it as an indicator that Middleton wants to send a message that she’s back.

Middleton was set to appear at the Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on Dec. 6 and reportedly was “really looking forward” to her appearance.

“Her first solo engagements of the year, her Carol concert at Westminster Abbey is becoming her event. She’s truly making her mark at this event. It’s as important to her as [Prince William]’s Earth Shot prize is to him,” Burrell explained. “This is her opportunity to not only raise money and awareness for her charities, but to front an event and use her platform by herself.”

Middleton was flying solo for the event, making it much more important than past years, according to the former butler.

“This is totally by herself, although William will be beside her, this is her premier event of the year,” he adds. “So what it says is, ‘I’m back.’”

And while this is an important event for Middleton, it remains important to Prince William as well due to his ongoing support of his wife through her treatment.

“This is William’s opportunity to show everyone that she’s strong, he’s strong, and they’re together, and they are a solid unit,” Burrell added. “A picture’s worth 1000 words, and I think it’s going to show everyone that he cares because he’s supporting her on this day, the most important day of her calendar.”